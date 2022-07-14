New Poll Reveals The Jersey Shore’s Surprising Worst Place To Find Parking

Some people spend their life searching for a soul mate. Others seek inner peace. In New Jersey, all we want is a parking space.

When it comes between a soul mate, inner peace, the mysteries of the universe, or a parking spot, most people in New Jersey would say the latter is the toughest one to find. And we wouldn't even be exaggerating.

Summer is an especially touchy time to be talking about parking. If you live in a Garden State beach town, the toughest parking spot to find might even be in front of your own home.

There are plenty of public places where summer parking spots are harder to spot than Bruce Springsteen around our area. just think about the last time you went to the supermarket on a Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

We wanted to see if we could pinpoint the single hardest place to find a parking spot in Monmouth & Ocean Counties, so we went to the experts who actually try to locate these elusive parking spots.

Those experts would be you. Some of you chose specific stores, parking lots, or locations. Others decided to just name a town where the parking is mind-numbing, and all we did was count the votes.

Here are the top parking nightmare spots in Monmouth & Ocean Counties according to your social media votes, calls, and comments.

#3 Asbury Park. The beach and boardwalk are amazing and the restaurants are outstanding. That's the good news. The bad news is everybody wants to be there.

# 2 Shop Rite in Brick. There is no question that this very big, very busy parking lot can be one of the biggest challenges you'll face this week.

#1 Ocean Grove. We know every beach town at the Jersey Shore could top this list, but more of you groaned about parking in Ocean Grove than any other place in Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

