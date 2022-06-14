The 5 Gorgeous New Jersey Beaches Getting Major National Attention

A major national publication has reviewed all of the great beaches in the Garden State and has declared which have been named the 5 best beaches in the state.

Naming the best beaches in New Jersey is sort of like naming the state's best Italian restaurant. Everyone has their own opinion, and no answer is really a wrong answer.

US News & World Report took on the task of naming the Garden state's 5 best beaches, and for the purposes of bragging rights for those towns, we want to share their results with you.

We have also taken the liberty of adding our own 'honorable mention" choices to their very impressive list because we think 5 New Jersey beaches just isn't enough.

The report didn't stop at 5, but we wanted to stick our nose in there as soon as we could, so here's the list, including our additions.

#5 Sandy Hook. There is no doubting the beauty or legend status of Sandy Hook. That historic lighthouse is absolutely worth a visit and a spot on your summer bucket list.

#4 Ocean City. It's an absolute tourist favorite as well as a beloved summer destination for New Jersey residents. This beach is literally what summer memories are made of.

#3 Ocean Grove. It's hard to imagine a more quaint town and a more beautiful beach than what Ocean Grove has to offer



#2 Avalon. You've heard about it in songs, and maybe you've ever visited this great beach, Soak in the sun and all the beauty has to offer,

#1 Cape May. It's hard to find a list that doesn't have Cape May at the top of their list. It's not just the gorgeous beach. It's pretty much everything about this amazing town that makes it so special.

Now it's time to make our own honorable mention adjustments. We think these three beaches should be higher on the list, so we humbly add our favorite beaches. Let us know if you agree

Honorable Mention #1 Point Pleasant Beach. The gorgeous beach at Jenkinson's, along with the palm trees, Tiki Bar, Boardwalk, and rides it's among the best around. It did make # 10 on the list, and deservedly so.

Honorable Mention #2 Belmar. While Belmar didn't make this top 10 on this list, it did come in at #11. We love the beach, the clubs, the bars, and the restaurants as well.

Honorable Mention #3 Seaside Heights. This legendary beach which is one of our favorites was the closest to making the top 5 of all our Honorable Mentions, coming in at #7, and that's pretty impressive and well deserved.

And we can't help but mention one more beach that didn't make the list at all that we recommend you visit this summer and that is the charming Avon-By-The-Sea. You'll love it as much as we do,

