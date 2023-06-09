This Historic Diner Has Been Named The Greatest In New Jersey

There are a few topics in New Jersey that will be debated for eternity, and one of those, without question, is trying to name the best diner in our state.

There is something that makes the diner conversation more important here than anywhere else, and it's not just that New Jersey is the diner capital of the world. It's also the level of passion each resident of this state has for their favorite diner.

No true New Jersey resident would take longer than the blink of an eye to answering the question of which is their favorite diner.

Since most people will choose a diner that's nearby or has been around a while, there is no doubt that naming one as the best in the state is going to draw disagreement from most people in the state.

Despite that, the well-respected experts at Lovefood have taken on that challenge, and have put it out there for the world to see. Since we are such a diner-loving bunch, we probably should take the choice in stride and add it to the list of diners we want to try.

For the record, these experts have chosen the historic and very famous Tops Diner in East Newark as their choice, but for my money, could easily have chosen a place like the Rainbow Diner in Brick, or Gus's Diner in Manalapan, and I would have thought those were great choices too.

Tops Diner gets a lot of well-deserved attention, and we do love them, but we should give a lot of love to every one of the diners that help make us the diner capital of the world.

