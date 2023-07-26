There's nothing quite like a good cup of coffee here at the Jersey Shore.

Whether you brew it yourself and enjoy it in the comfort of your own home, or head out to one of our amazing little coffee shops, coffee just tastes better here.

When I go out for coffee, there are a few places that really stand out in my mind; Lava Java in Lavallette, Tommy Boys Cafe in Toms River, and Green Planet Coffee in Point Pleasant.

That being said, are any of those places considered the best independent coffee shop in New Jersey?

They're all great in my opinion, but according to experts in order to get a cup of coffee from the best cup of joe from an independent coffee shop, you'll have to leave the Jersey Shore.

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

In fact, you'll have to take the Parkway North for a couple of miles, but it may be worth it.

What Is New Jersey's Best Independent Coffee Shop?

Like most coffee shops anymore, it's more than just coffee.

Photo by Mike Kenneally on Unsplash

You can get breakfast sandwiches, as well as homemade breakfast wraps and if you bring your dog, they can get a "puppucino" during your visit.

This place also offers a coffee subscription, where they'll deliver a one-pound bag of their fresh roasted coffee straight to your door each month.

According to the experts at Love Food, the best independent coffee shop can be found in Long Valley New Jersey.

Photo Credit: Google Maps

The Coffee Potter Coffee Shop offers visitors a unique blend of high-end coffee with a small-town feel.

This place is also very involved with their community, contributing to tons of different local charities.