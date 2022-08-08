The Odd And Unusual Story That Is New Jersey’s Greatest Unsolved Mystery

There are many unsolved mysteries all over the nation, including many right here in the Garden State.

Choosing the greatest mystery in each state is not an easy task, but it is the challenge taken on by Reader's Digest, and the one they chose for the Garden State is a weird story dating back nearly 100 years.

It's a story you may never have heard of, no matter how long you've been in the Garden State, and that's why we thought it was a very interesting choice.

The story that was chosen as New Jersey's greatest unsolved mystery is the case of the Phantom Sniper also known as the Ghost Sniper.

The incidents happened in 1927 and stopped by 1928, and they occurred in the Camden area, really terrorizing residents there.

During the incidents, bus windows and car windows were shattered, and one person, a policeman was struck in the back by what turned out not to be a bullet, but a marble, according to Mysterious Universe.

There was even a State Senator (Albert S. Woodruff) who was a victim of one of the attacks, although he was uninjured.

There were stories of a tall man, and there were reports of male laughter associated with the shootings, but the case was never solved.

As a matter of fact, police were never even positive that is was bullets being used in the shooting.

It's quite a mystery and the one that was chosen as the greatest unsolved mystery ever in New Jersey.

