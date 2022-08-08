The Odd And Unusual Story That Is New Jersey&#8217;s Greatest Unsolved Mystery

The Odd And Unusual Story That Is New Jersey’s Greatest Unsolved Mystery

Photo by Michelle Ding on Unsplash

There are many unsolved mysteries all over the nation, including many right here in the Garden State.

Photo by Michelle Ding on Unsplash
loading...

Choosing the greatest mystery in each state is not an easy task, but it is the challenge taken on by Reader's Digest, and the one they chose for the Garden State is a weird story dating back nearly 100 years.

It's a story you may never have heard of, no matter how long you've been in the Garden State, and that's why we thought it was a very interesting choice.

Photo by R.D. Smith on Unsplash
loading...

The story that was chosen as New Jersey's greatest unsolved mystery is the case of the Phantom Sniper also known as the Ghost Sniper.

The incidents happened in 1927 and stopped by 1928, and they occurred in the Camden area, really terrorizing residents there.

Photo by Arnav Singhal on Unsplash
loading...

During the incidents, bus windows and car windows were shattered, and one person, a policeman was struck in the back by what turned out not to be a bullet, but a marble, according to Mysterious Universe.

There was even a State Senator (Albert S. Woodruff) who was a victim of one of the attacks, although he was uninjured.

Photo by Velizar Ivanov on Unsplash
loading...

There were stories of a tall man, and there were reports of male laughter associated with the shootings, but the case was never solved.

As a matter of fact, police were never even positive that is was bullets being used in the shooting.

It's quite a mystery and the one that was chosen as the greatest unsolved mystery ever in New Jersey.

Check Out What These Crime Scenes Look Like Today

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

Stars Who Were Convicted or Charged With Crimes

Here are 25 celebrities who have been convicted or charged with crimes, ranging from minor felonies to serious offenses.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state

Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.
Filed Under: crime stories new jersey, new jersey crimes, new jersey unsolved mystery, old crime stories, phantom shooter, phantom shooter new jersey, true crimes new jersey, unsolved crime stories, unsolved mysteries
Categories: Community
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top