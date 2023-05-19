When you think of the most expensive dish in New Jersey, do you think of beef? chicken? seafood? You may be surprised to know it comes from the Ocean. According to an article from Lovefood, "From classic, mahogany-filled steakhouses to seafood spots right by the ocean, the US has some seriously upscale restaurants for diners looking to splash out on a special occasion. We’ve scoured the country for the most expensive restaurant in every state worth visiting, based on the priciest main course and excluding places that only offer prix fixe or tasting menus."

For me, I look at the meal, not the price. Not that I want to spend the most, but I like what I like so if it's on the dollar menu then so be it, I eat what I like not what it costs. However looking at the list from Lovefood of the most expensive dishes around the Nation, I may have to re-word my early comments lol some of these are expensive and if you took a whole group out to eat, well it could turn into a very expensive night.

According to Lovefood the most expensive dish, seafood, can be found in Ramsey at Varka. "New Jersey has an impressive number of high-end restaurants to rival New York’s scene, although most of the priciest places exclusively offer tasting menus. Mediterranean fish house Varka bucks the trend with an à la carte menu that requires big bucks. Most of the seafood is sold by weight, with Dover sole the priciest fish at $55 per lb. Given that the average weight is around 3lbs, that’s a pretty hefty price tag before you’ve even looked at the side dishes."

Have you visited Varka? Give us your review. Post your comments below.

