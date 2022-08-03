If you wanted to try a lot of different New Jersey restaurants this summer we have to add one to your list, if your budget can handle it. This restaurant has been named the most expensive in New Jersey.

There are so many categories to keep on your bucket list. We all want to try New Jersey's best Italian and Chinese restaurants for starters. And the list goes on and on.

We'd love to have the state's best hot dog and hamburger too, so it makes sense then that we would want to taste what the food at the state's most expensive restaurant tastes, right?

The well-respected people at the foodie website Lovefood put a list together of the most expensive restaurants in each state, and if you are a believer in the notion that you get what you pay for, then you'll definitely want to check this place out for your next occasion.

The most expensive restaurant in the Garden State, according to this article is a place called Varka in Ramsey. At this amazing restaurant, the seafood is sold by the pound on the menu.

The dishes look absolutely amazing, and this looks like the kind of restaurant you will fall in love with and never forget.

And to tell you the truth, with a great restaurant, we know we are paying for really great food, an amazing atmosphere, and the experience. It looks like Varka checks all the boxes, so add it to your bucket list today.

