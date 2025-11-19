A Barnegat man has been arrested after allegedly trashing the Newark office of Acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba.

Keith Michael Lisa, 51, was captured following a statewide manhunt, multiple sources confirmed.

NJ Federal Office Vandalized: Here’s What Happened

On the evening of November 12, Lisa reportedly showed up at a federal building in Newark, the Peter W. Rodino Federal Building, carrying a full-sized aluminum baseball bat. He told building security he needed to see the Attorney General’s office, but they flagged the bat as a prohibited weapon and (naturally) denied him entry.

A short while later, he in fact returned without the bat. Once inside, witnesses say he was “mumbling as he went through security” and appeared visibly agitated. That’s when he then made his way to Habba’s office, allegedly knocking framed items off the walls and damaging federal property.

The Arrest

Lisa was arrested and officially charged with possession of a dangerous weapon in a federal facility and depredation of federal property. He made his court appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge José Almonte in Newark and has been detained.

Multiple agencies jumped in to help due to the severity of the situation including the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, Homeland Security Investigations, New Jersey State Police, and more.

Attorney General Pam Bondi praised the coordinated effort that led to Lisa’s arrest, saying, “Any violence or threats of violence against any federal officer will not be tolerated.”

It’s a tense reminder that in New Jersey, federal law enforcement takes threats to its prosecutors very seriously.

