Ocean County, New Jersey Boardwalk Named Best Old School Boardwalk In America

We all grew up with the joys and thrills of this amazing boardwalk, and now we want our kids to share in that amazing feeling, One of the best boardwalks in America, which happens to be right in our backyard, has been named among the best old-school boardwalk in the country.

If all you have to do is just close your eyes and you can be transported to the place that made so many of your childhood memories, then you know the Jenkinson's Boardwalk experience.

In your mind, you can smell the ocean and hear the kids screaming with excitement on the rides. That is the soundtrack of summer for so many of us, and the one we want to share with our loved ones.

And the beauty of it all is that the place that brought us those great childhood memories, is just waiting to do the same for your little ones.

Explore.com has named the legendary and amazing Jenkinson's Boardwalk as the best old-school boardwalk in the entire nation.

Point Pleasant Lou Russo, Townsquare Media loading...

Where else can you get all the great rides, the awesome arcade, the memorable board games, and one of the best Aquariums around? It's all there waiting for you and your family.

This is a great reminder of just how lucky we are to have an amazing place like Jenkinson's right in our backyard.

For over 95 years, Jenkinson's has been making magical summer memories for kids of all ages, and they are even better now than they have ever been. Don't miss a minute of summer fun at Jenkinson's.

