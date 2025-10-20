Growing up, I was raised to hate the New York Yankees.

Yes, it's not nice to hate people.

But, the New York Yankees aren't people.

They're New York Yankees.

Science Says Yankees Fans Are Worse That Phillies Fans

The folks at The Grueling Truth have out together a report that says more New York Yankees fans than Philadelphia Phillies fans would steal a foul ball from a kid!

Oh, the horror!

The Grueling Truth commissioned a nationwide survey, asking baseball fans if they would go all out to snag a foul ball at a baseball game, even if a child was reaching for it.

A full 24% of Yankees fans say they would go for the foul ball, even if it meant a kid losing out. 24%! That's one out of every found Yankees fans!

Where is the love?

(For full disclosure, we should mention the Phillies fans grab-the-ball-from-the-kid-score is only slightly better than the Yankees fans score: 23%. But, hey, bottom line, the Phillies are better, Yankees are worse!)

Of course, it was a Phillies fan that started it all:

Athletics Fans Come Up Bottom-of-the-Barrel

The worst fans in baseball are definitely the fans of the Athletics. (Maybe this is why they're being kicked out of Oakland!) 36% of Athletics fans say they would go for that foul ball, in spite of a kid.

On the other end, shout out to Pittsburgh Pirate fans! Only 10% say they'd snatch a foul ball from a kid.

SOURCE: The Grueling Truth's Karen Index

