New Jersey’s Most Famous Restaurant Is An Absolute Must Visit
Food is always a great topic to write about. We love our food here in Jersey and we love talking about the great restaurants that we have here in the Garden State. From North to South, we have fantastic places to eat throughout New Jersey.
There are so many restaurants that you could label "famous" here in the Garden State but in a recent Lovefood article, they looked at the most famous restaurants in America, and of course that included our "most famous" here in New Jersey. "Have you visited your state's most famous restaurant? Whether it's a fine-dining spot, a long-running deli or diner, or a barbecue joint that has customers lining up around the block, there are particular places in each state that people from all over the US are just longing to visit (and eat at). Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team. They're also regularly checked and updated."
According to Lovefood, "This East Newark spot is undoubtedly something of a legend in New Jersey – and beyond. This isn't really your average diner, however. For a start, there's a full bar that boasts an impressive cocktail list and their food is excellent. In addition to the usual stalwarts of milkshakes, burgers and meatloaf, you can expect delights like English-style fish and chips and Cajun shrimp with chicken jambalaya."
Tops Diner was selected by Lovefood as the most "famous" eatery in New Jersey. Agree? disagree? post your thoughts and comments below.
See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years