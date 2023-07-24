New Jersey&#8217;s Most Underrated and Adorable Town to Visit This Summer

New Jersey’s Most Underrated and Adorable Town to Visit This Summer

Unsplash.com Ryan Stone

Summer is halfway over and maybe you still are looking for a fun and enjoyable getaway this summer that's right down the road here in New Jersey. Love Exploring did a recent article that listed the most underrated and adorable towns to visit. So let's take a look at the selection for New Jersey, a perfect summer getaway.

 

Get our free mobile app

 

Unsplash.com Steve Adams
loading...

 

 

There's a good chance if you have lived in New Jersey or visited the Garden State that you have been to or visited Cape May in Southern Ocean County. It is on the very southern tip of the state and it's the choice for the Garden State from Love Exploring. Personally, I love this town and try to visit Cape May a couple of times a year. It's full of great places to eat, a beautiful beach, and maybe the best places to stay with the many gorgeous Victorian B and B's that you can stay at just minutes from the beach.

 

Photo by Michelle Spollen on Unsplash
loading...

 

According to Love Exploring, "This charming coastal city, which has a population of less than 4,000, is admired for its pristine beaches and the pretty, colorful Victorian buildings along the waterfront. In fact, the preservation of these eye-catching structures helped the city earn its title of National Historic Landmark in 1976. The slew of seafood restaurants and locally-owned food and fashion stores are a boon too."

 

Shawn Michaels
loading...

 

So if you are looking for a perfect Jersey destination that is "underrated and adorable" then be sure to spend some time in Cape May, it's easy to find because it is "Exit 0" on the Garden State Parkway.

 

Beautiful Cape May New Jersey

Cape May New Jersey is named one of the most beautiful small towns in America

 

Beautiful Cape May at Christmas Time in New Jersey

Gorgeous Photos of Christmas in Cape May

 

Filed Under: cape may new jersey, Most Adorable Towns in America, most underrated towns in america, New Jersey's Most Adorable Town, New Jersey's Most Underrated and Adorable Town to Visit This Summer, New Jersey's Most Underrated Town
Categories: Community
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3