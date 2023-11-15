New Jersey’s Most Wonderful Waffle Joint: The Ultimate List

Grab the butter and the maple syrup and you are all set for a plate of crispy delicious waffles. One of the most popular breakfast items is waffles and millions love them around the world! "According to the survey of 1,000 people from across the country, an overwhelming 89 percent say they usually eat one to three waffles in one sitting. Eighteen percent say they eat waffles at least once per week, with two percent admitting they eat waffles every day."

Lovefood did an article featuring the top Waffle Houses around the nation. "The first waffle iron was patented in 1869, changing the taste – and texture – of American breakfasts forever. Ever since then, waffles have continued to grow in popularity, becoming one of the country's favorite foods. Whether you prefer yours piled high with berries for breakfast or topped with crispy fried chicken and drizzled with honey, we've found the top-rated eateries for waffles across the US."

For me the best way I like waffles is simple. Butter and maple syrup, that's it. Oh and a nice cup of black coffee on the side. See like I said when it comes to waffles I like to keep it simple.

For us here in New Jersey, Lovefood selected a waffle "food truck" in Hudson County. "Funky food truck Moffle Bar is based in Jersey City and serves 'moffles' – a waffle mashed up with the chewy Japanese sweet, mochi. They typically come with syrup, nuts, and even fried chicken, much like regular waffles, and are described as chewy inside with a crispy exterior." So I need to investigate this waffle truck and see what this is all about :) If you have visited "Moffle Bar" leave your thoughts and comments below.

According to Wikipedia, "A moffle is a Japanese dish consisting of mochi rice cake cooked in a waffle iron, which creates a waffle."

