It is always fun looking for an exciting and beautiful hotel to stay in, here in the Garden State. A place to stay that's just beautiful and different from the ordinary hotels that are out there. This New Jersey location is unique because it is nestled in the mountains of Sussex County, not something you find in many sections of New Jersey. "Love Exploring" did a recent article featuring the "wildest and most remote hotels" in America.

Let's face it, we all cut back on our traveling and exploring during the Pandemic, but now that it's over we are all wanting to head out and get away for a bit. So to see the words "wild" and "remote" in a hotel description it's caught my attention. Another plus is that it's right here in the Garden State, so you don't have to even leave Jersey, which saves on travel expenses.

According to Love Exploring, "Set to the backdrop of the picturesque mountains of northwestern New Jersey, the pristine nature setting of the Crystal Springs Resort is like a breath of fresh air. The lodge offers 220 guest rooms while the Minerals Hotel features 175 deluxe and luxury rooms as well as a presidential suite. There are two spas on site, as well as six award-winning golf courses, a sports club with three pools, hot tubs and a steam room and an adventure center that offers fun activities for the whole family."

So let us know if you have stayed at Crystal Springs Resort in Hamburg, New Jersey. Post your comments below and give us your review. Happy travels in the Garden State.

