Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Absolute Best Winter Getaway

Photo by Hayden Scott on Unsplash

Pretty much everyone on the planet knows the Jersey Shore. If you're looking for a great summer destination, there is literally no better place to go. But what about the winter?

Photo by Chandler Cruttenden on Unsplash
Is there a great place in the Garden State you can go to enjoy a great winter getaway? We all know that the Jersey Shore folds itself up and shuts itself down for the most part once the cold weather hits.

That, of course, makes perfect sense since there's not a whole lot you can do on a beach and boardwalk, no matter how beautiful it is, when it's cloudy and 30 degrees with a wind chill of minus 5.

Photo by Jeremy Bishop on Unsplash
So, where do you go in the Garden State if you want to have a great winter getaway? Me, I think you can still have a great time in the winter in a place like Cape May.

Think about it. Sitting by a roaring fire at a great B&B, or a beautiful restaurant overlooking the ocean. That sounds like a good getaway to me.

Photo by Timothy Eberly on Unsplash
That's not the winter getaway that Finance Buzz chose as the best one, however. They compiled a list of the best winter getaway in each state, and their choice for us is literally at the other end of New Jersey.

It's in Hamburg to be exact, and they say if you're looking to escape the winter cold, head to Crystal Springs Resort, and submerge yourself in the mineral pool. How great does that sound?

Google Maps
They are located at 1 Wild Turkey Way, and they also boast one of the most celebrated restaurants in the Garden State,  Restaurant La Tour.

So, just because the summer sun isn't blaring down on you, it doesn't mean you can't have a great New Jersey winter getaway.

