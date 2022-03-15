Something super chic has been approved for Sea Isle City, and it's mapped to take over real estate that used to belong to a super popular bar and club.

Whether you're a local or a visitor, if you've done any bar-hopping in Sea Isle the last 20 or 30 years, you know LaCosta Lounge on the corner of Landis Ave. and JFK Blvd. It was party central.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app

LaCosta is now closed, but none of us should be crying into our cocktails, because in its place will reportedly be The Ludlam Hotel at Shorebreak Resorts, and this place sounds like it's got pretty ambitious and fantastic potential.

According to seaislenews.com, The Ludlam Hotel will be feature upscale, resort-style accommodations, two restaurants, an indoor-outdoor bar, a swimming pool, and (the thing that caught most caught MY attention), a rooftop bar. There just aren't ENOUGH of those at the Jersey Shore! More! More!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

One of those bars will bear the name Ludlam Beach Lighthouse Bar after the old Ludlam Beach Lighthouse which stood in Sea Isle until about a decade ago.

The Ludlam at Shorebreak Resorts/Facebook The Ludlam at Shorebreak Resorts/Facebook loading...

The design and décor of the 58-room hotel also seeks to bring the outside in, and guests can expect lots of natural textures and greenery.

The development group behind the project, 42nd Place LLC, reportedly got a green light to move forward with The Ludlam by the Sea Isle City Planning Board Monday night.

It's going to be such an exciting redevelopment effort in the heart of downtown Sea Isle. Construction will start at the end of May, and happen in several phases throughout the remainder of this year. It's expected to be fully complete sometime in 2023.

Go Inside New Jersey Housewife Melissa Gorga's Montclair, NJ Boutique For Rent I'm sure listing her beloved boutique Envy by Melissa Gorga was a tough decision for this New Jersey Houswife. Take a peek inside.

Check Out This Campsite You Can Rent On The Delaware River Normally when you go camping it is stressful just thinking about where you are going to go if you have to go to a bathroom but at Tentrr Signature Site the small camping location offers a bathroom as well. This is pretty much glamping because not only do you get a bathroom but you also get to sleep on an actual bed.

Another cool thing is that if you were to stay at the Tentrr Signature Site you will get a nice view when you wake up and have private access to the Delaware River.

If you want to do some fun stuff on the Delaware River the Airbnb offers "two kayaks on site for your use in the river, as well as tubes."

Take a look for yourself and perhaps we found your new staycation.



