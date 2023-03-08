A massive project aimed at drawing vacationers and special events to an area just inland from Sea Isle City has been proposed.



It would be an ambitious, $65-70 million luxury resort in Dennis Township. Developers reportedly have their eyes on a big stretch of land near the corner of Route 9 and Route 83 in Clermont, just across from Slack Tide Brewing Company.

We're talking over 100 guests rooms, 40 bungalows, and twenty some cabins!

The resort, to be called Clermont Lodge, would reportedly be eligible to receive a liquor license, according to Philly Voice. I would imagine that's very possible since the neighboring Slack Tide is moving elsewhere, thereby freeing up a liquor license in Dennis Township.

Brickstone Realty Corporation, the developer of the future Clermont Lodge reportedly took inspiration from several other resorts, including Napa Valley's Cottage Grove Inn in California, the Yachtsman Hotel in Kennebunkport, Maine, and Woodloch Resort in the Poconos.

And putting up visitors for the night is hardly where the fun begins. Clermont Lodge could include man-made lake, a tavern, a playhouse, pools, a firepit, walking trails, a pickleball court, and a wedding venue including two event barns!

But the bougiest of all proposed amenities would be the croquet lawn that's got me picturing a recent episode of the Netflix series 'You' (if you know, you know).

Permitting to build what Brickstone Realty Corp. envisions could reportedly take up to a year and a half to approve, but the wheels are already in motion. If all goes well, ground is expected to be broken on Clermont Lodge in 2026.

