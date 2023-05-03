🔴 A man gave cash to a teller at the Wells Fargo branch on Lyons Ave in Newark

🔴 Several workers became sick after handling the money

🔴 3 employees were hospitalized and were in stable condition as of Tuesday night

NEWARK — Three bank workers were hospitalized after handling cash brought in by a customer and becoming sick.

Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said a man came into the Wells Fargo branch on Lyons Ave in the South Ward around 12:10 p.m. and gave a teller cash that had been tainted with an unknown substance.

After handling the money, several workers reported becoming ill.

The branch was evacuated with first responders and a hazmat team was called to the bank. The Wells Fargo employees were taken to Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, according to Fragé. The workers were in stable condition as of Tuesday night.

Tests are being done on the cash to identify the substance. Police did not release an image of the man who brought the cash to the bank.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

