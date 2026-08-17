The Jonas Brothers Are Headed Home For The Holidays This December At The Prudential Center

Okay, drop everything. Millennial summer is officially getting a VIP extension straight into the holiday season, and the plot twist is elite.

The Jonas Brothers just dropped the ultimate surprise by announcing "The Burning Up Tour All Over Again". They are heading out on a massive 45-date arena run designed to completely recreate the 2008 peak-nostalgia era.

Kevin, Joe, and Nick are bringing back all the iconic deep cuts and throwback anthems, giving everyone a chance to heal their inner-Disney Channel-kid.

READ MORE: Sugarland Announces Atlantic City Tour Stop This November

The JoBros Are Coming Home For The Holidays

The absolute best part? The tour is hitting the Garden State right when we need it most. Their massive tour run is wrapping up with an epic holiday homecoming show at the Prudential Center in Newark this December.

If you were already bracing yourself for a boring winter, local fans just caught the ultimate lucky break.

READ MORE: Luke Combs Headed To Philadelphia April 2027

The Supreme Flex Holiday Gift

If you are already stressing over what to get the biggest fan in your life, the search officially ends here.

If you are trying to lock down seats before they vanish, you’ll want to mark your calendar immediately. The ticket rollout kicks off with a Spotify fan presale, followed by artist and Citi cardmember windows mid-week, a Live Nation presale this Thursday, and the general public on sale opening up on Friday morning, August 21, at 10 a.m.

Get our free mobile app

Given how fast these throwback shows tend to sell out, you definitely won't want to sleep on the queue.

Scoring tickets to see the JoBros belt out "Burnin' Up" live during a holiday-season arena show is the ultimate flex gift of the year. At least, that's true for me!

2026 Prudential Center Concert Lineup If you’re a live music fan in New Jersey, the Prudential Center in Newark is basically your happy place. From massive arena tours and chart-topping pop stars to legendary rock bands, hip-hop heavyweights, and can’t-miss comedy shows, this venue consistently brings some of the biggest names in entertainment to the Garden State. This photo gallery highlights the latest Prudential Center concert lineup, featuring upcoming shows, major tour stops, and sold-out performances that have fans buzzing. Whether you’re into pop, country, R&B, Latin music, classic rock, or today’s hottest streaming artists, there’s always something big happening on the Newark stage. We’ll break down who’s coming to town, key tour dates, and what you need to know before you go, including ticket information, parking tips, and showtimes. Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan