Next time you’re in NJ hotel, keep an eye out for this bug

Bed bugs. Just reading those words makes you feel creepy, doesn’t it? I involuntarily recoil when thinking about bed bugs, and it turns out that New Jersey is a hotbed for them; New Jersey hotels are, anyway.

According to research conducted by Excel Pest Services, New Jersey hotels are some of the worst for bedbugs, and other critters, too.

Some of the findings:

🔵 There have been 923 reports of bed bug infestations in New Jersey since 2006

🔵 When comparing the number of reports to the total number of hotels in the state (1,598), New Jersey has the third worst ratio of bed bug reports to hotels in the US, after New York and Ohio

🔵 New York is the only state in the US where the reported no. of hotel bed bug cases OUTNUMBERS the no. of hotels in the state (in fact, there are more than DOUBLE the number of reported cases than hotels!)

🔵 On the flip side, the states with the lowest ratio of hotel bed bug cases to hotels are the colder states of, Idaho, Alaska, and Montana

Ryan Fowley, Chief Operating Officer for Excel says:

Hotel pest infestations can negatively impact the guest experience, as well as the hotel’s reputation. Since New Jersey has the highest population density out of any US state, keeping hotels pest-free is extremely important. We have seen infestations from bed bugs, to rodents that make operating a hotel much more difficult than it already is. With the recent increase in hotel construction in New Jersey, we believe this area of pest management will grow into the future.

If that isn’t skeevy enough, there is also this: cockroaches are also a concern in the Garden State especially the German cockroach and American cockroach. These roaches are attracted to New Jersey due to the state’s warm and humid climate, and hotels provide an ideal environment for these pests thanks to the abundance of food sources.

Just add all this to the things you try not to think about when staying in a hotel room!

