Ah, sweet summertime. 😊

Is there anything better to do than to go see one of your favorite artists in concert during the summer? Think about it. Concerts are fun no matter the time of year, but everybody's a lot more excited for shows taking place during the warmer months. For one, the outfits are definitely better. I say that from my own experience, mind you.

I also say that because times are easy breezy during the summer. Everybody's in a great mood and just want to get out and have some fun. Well, we agree. That's why we want you to head out to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino for Country Music Thursdays!

We're celebrating getting back out on the town with your shot at ticket to not one, but two AMAZING shows headed to the Etess Arena inside the Hard Rock this summer! Get excited for this one....

First up, they have the band Alabama heading to the Hard Rock on Thursday, July 27th! We want to make sure you're there! You can head out to see us on Thursday from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Hard Rock Café to qualify for those.

Then, you can get excited for the masters of harmony themselves, Dan + Shay! They, along with special guest Jonathan Hutcherson, are scheduled to play the Hard Rock on Friday, August 4th at 8 p.m. You can get qualified for both Alabama AND the Dan + Shay tickets when you head out to the Hard Rock Café!

You only have until 10:00 p.m., though. Submissions begin at 8:00 p.m.

