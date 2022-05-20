NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 5/20

Sunrise at Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Air Temperature64° - 75°
WindsFrom the Southeast
10 - 15 mph (Gust 24 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature54° - 62°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:36am - 8:10pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 6:13a		High
Fri 12:21p		Low
Fri 6:18p		High
Sat 12:40a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:37a		High
Fri 11:55a		Low
Fri 5:42p		High
Sat 12:14a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:49a		High
Fri 12:09p		Low
Fri 5:54p		High
Sat 12:28a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:41a		High
Fri 11:51a		Low
Fri 5:46p		High
Sat 12:10a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 10:18a		High
Fri 4:01p		Low
Fri 10:23p		High
Sat 4:20a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 6:18a		High
Fri 12:10p		Low
Fri 6:17p		High
Sat 12:27a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 9:52a		High
Fri 3:08p		Low
Fri 9:57p		High
Sat 3:27a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 6:47a		High
Fri 12:53p		Low
Fri 6:41p		High
Sat 1:13a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:50a		High
Fri 11:50a		Low
Fri 5:46p		High
Sat 12:13a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 6:19a		High
Fri 12:24p		Low
Fri 6:11p		High
Sat 12:52a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:57a		High
Fri 11:57a		Low
Fri 5:48p		High
Sat 12:21a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 6:47a		High
Fri 12:59p		Low
Fri 6:45p		High
Sat 1:21a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog early in the morning. Areas of fog in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning, then 1 to 3 NM in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Areas of fog early in the evening with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

