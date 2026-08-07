Since August 1st, there's been a new law in New Jersey that's having an effect on restaurants and food businesses throughout the state.

In a nutshell, the new "Skip the Stuff" law forbids food businesses from handing out plastic utensils or single-use condiments without customers specifically asking for those things.

We're told this is going to cut back on plastics and "save the planet." (Can you tell Im not a big fan of this law?)

READ MORE: Details of the New Plastic Utensil Law

READ MORE: PETA Asks the City of Ocean City to Stop Their Fun

Courtesy of Flipper's Custard Courtesy of Flipper's Custard

Millville New Jersey Ice Cream Place Puts Up Banner Playfully Mocking New State Law

Flipper's Custard in Millville is one of the very small businesses that have been hit by a new law. Flipper's is on North 2nd Street.

According to the letter of the law, Flipper's can hand you ice cream - in a cone or cup - but, if you want a spoon, you have to specifically ask for it.

Kinda silly, right? In some cases, especially with wonderful ice cream, you NEED a spoon.

(Maybe this is another attempt to get us away from our phone. We now have to look up and talk to someone!)

Photo by Zach Camp on Unsplash Photo by Zach Camp on Unsplash

Reaction to the New Banner Has Been Positive and Fun

The banner is not meant to protest the new law, only to poke fun at it and make people smile.

Dawn from Flipper's says reaction has been mostly positive:

"Kinda funny how this has blown up by me making a banner to get customers' attention to ask for spoons ."

Flipper's Custard has been around for a long time! The same family has owned and operated the place since 1972!

I've seen photos of the banner pop up on Facebook, and reaction has been mostly fun. Here's some of the comments from Flipper's own post:

"That’s great!"

"She flew a helicopter!"

"Kudos to Flippers for making light of the situation and actually finding some humor, which 98% of society has forgotten how to do. When did we stop having a little fun and being able to laugh at situations? Good for you Flippers! I got a good laugh."

"I'll be driving to Millville!"

"I dont eat ice cream I will have one from here."

"I guess I have to just eat it with my fingers

lol!"

" Hahaha!! and they have the best ice cream ANYWHERE!"

" We will be down shortly to support this establishment."

" Flippers is already my favorite spot. This just puts the cherry on top."

Thanks for Making Us Laugh, Flipper's!

Again, the sign is just a fun way to draw attention to the new law, and it's a place to have ice cream, laugh and smile, and enjoy life! Don't we all need that now and then?

26 old things in South Jersey that you don't think of as old By the time (no pun intended) you get to the bottom of this list, you'll be looking at things that are over 150 to almost 200 years old right here in South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman