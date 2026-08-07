Cape May Ferry Getting New Boat!
I love the Cape May Lewes Ferry!
The last few summers, we've traveled on the ferry to kick off vacations in Georgia and North Carolina.
Drive the car onto the ferry in Cape May, cruise across the Delaware Bay, drive off in Lewes, and begin the trip.
It's always fun - and it gives me, the driver, a short break from driving.
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New Vessel to Shore Up Cape May Lewes Ferry Fleet
The ferries being used by CMLF (Cape May Lewes Ferry) are starting to show their age, and at least one vessel will be on the way.
It just has to be built first.
Back in November of 2025, the DRBA (Delaware River and Bay Authority) awarded a contract for a new ferry. The new 75-car ferry is being built by a company in Rhode Island.
It'll be a "greener" boat - diesel and electric. It should come with lower operation and maintenance costs.
Care to guess what a brand new ferry costs? I'll give you the answer below.
In the meantime, it's going to be a short wait for the new vessel: completion is expected in the summer of 2029.
OK, the cost of the new ferry is $78.6 million. $20 million of that is coming from a U.S. Department of Transportation grant. (Hey! How do I get one of those grants?)
Heath Gehrke is the Director of Ferry Operations for the Cape May Lewes Ferry. He talks about the new ferry:
SOURCE: CMLF.com
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