South Jersey's Flying W Airport and Resort, one of the more unique airports in the country apparently has it's days numbered.

It's going to be replaced by housing, including designated affordable housing.

READ MORE: PETA Makes a Crabby Suggestion to Ocean City, New Jersey

READ MORE: 10 Things in New Jersey That Used to Be Free

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps

Affordable Housing to Replace The Flying W Airport and Resort

Several news organizations, including Pine Barrens Tribune, are reporting that the end of the road (or would that be runway?) is near for the Flying W.

Back on July 7th, the Medford Town Council passed resolutions designating a developer to build affordable housing units on the site of the Flying W. The entire property will be converted once site plans are approved.

The airport property includes resort-style amenities aimed at pilots and the community in general. There is resort pool on site, a restaurant and more.

The Flying W's website offers that a Bacon, Boubon, and Brews Festival is happening at the resort on September 12tn. There is no word on the site about the closing.

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Outback Concerts Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Outback Concerts

Country Music Singer Killed in Crash At Airport

Country music's Troy Gentry was killed in a helicopter crash on the property on September 8, 2017. Gentry was half of the popular country music duo, Montgomery Gentry. They were scheduled to do a concert at the Flying W that evening.

SOURCE: Pine Barrens Tribune

Do you remember these 17 legendary reporters and anchors from Channel 6 in Philadelphia? Let's take a trip back in time and see how many of these reporters and anchors from Channel 6 that you still remember...