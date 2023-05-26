NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 5/26

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the Southeast

7 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 59° - 70°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 64° - 71° Sunrise/Sunset 5:31am - 8:15pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 7:35a High

Fri 1:57p Low

Fri 7:35p High

Sat 1:51a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:59a High

Fri 1:31p Low

Fri 6:59p High

Sat 1:25a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:11a High

Fri 1:45p Low

Fri 7:11p High

Sat 1:39a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:03a High

Fri 1:27p Low

Fri 7:03p High

Sat 1:21a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 11:40a High

Fri 5:37p Low

Fri 11:40p High

Sat 5:31a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 7:42a High

Fri 1:44p Low

Fri 7:31p High

Sat 1:36a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 11:14a High

Fri 4:44p Low

Fri 11:14p High

Sat 4:38a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 8:21a High

Fri 2:33p Low

Fri 8:13p High

Sat 2:35a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:26a High

Fri 1:28p Low

Fri 7:09p High

Sat 1:24a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 7:43a High

Fri 1:40p Low

Fri 7:27p High

Sat 1:53a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:29a High

Fri 1:27p Low

Fri 7:19p High

Sat 1:38a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 8:14a High

Fri 2:27p Low

Fri 8:13p High

Sat 2:34a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

MON: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

