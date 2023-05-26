NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 5/26

Point Pleasant Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Southeast
7 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature59° - 70°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature64° - 71°
Sunrise/Sunset5:31am - 8:15pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 7:35a		High
Fri 1:57p		Low
Fri 7:35p		High
Sat 1:51a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:59a		High
Fri 1:31p		Low
Fri 6:59p		High
Sat 1:25a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:11a		High
Fri 1:45p		Low
Fri 7:11p		High
Sat 1:39a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:03a		High
Fri 1:27p		Low
Fri 7:03p		High
Sat 1:21a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 11:40a		High
Fri 5:37p		Low
Fri 11:40p		High
Sat 5:31a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 7:42a		High
Fri 1:44p		Low
Fri 7:31p		High
Sat 1:36a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 11:14a		High
Fri 4:44p		Low
Fri 11:14p		High
Sat 4:38a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 8:21a		High
Fri 2:33p		Low
Fri 8:13p		High
Sat 2:35a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:26a		High
Fri 1:28p		Low
Fri 7:09p		High
Sat 1:24a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 7:43a		High
Fri 1:40p		Low
Fri 7:27p		High
Sat 1:53a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:29a		High
Fri 1:27p		Low
Fri 7:19p		High
Sat 1:38a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 8:14a		High
Fri 2:27p		Low
Fri 8:13p		High
Sat 2:34a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

MON: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

