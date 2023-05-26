3 Things You Absolutely Need To Do At The Jersey Shore This Summer

It's hard to believe, but summer has finally arrived here in New Jersey, and that means the Jersey Shore comes to life. And there are so many things we all want to do this summer.

It never fails. We make a bucket list of things we want to do every summer, and before you know it, the season is flying by, and many of the things we wanted to do get left undone. But not this year.

This summer we are going to keep it simple. We are going to give you three very simple, very basic, and very "Jersey Shore" things we absolutely have to accomplish before we turn the page on the summer of 2023.

Of course, there are many things we can add to the list to really round out your summer, but if we don't accomplish the three things here, I'm not sure we can call it a full Jersey Shore summer.

So, here they are. The three things I think you absolutely have to do this summer at the Jersey Shore.

Asbury Park Sunrise. We have all seen beautiful sunrises in many exotic places, but if you haven't seen the sun rise behind the legendary Convention Hall and begin to light the quiet and serene Asbury Park early morning boardwalk, then you haven't seen one of the most memorable sunrises out there.

Waterfront Dinner. There are so many amazing restaurants with breathtaking views of the water, and if you love someone, it is one of the most romantic meals you'll ever have together.

Be A Kid Again. When was the last time you hit the boardwalk to win one of those huge stuffed animals for someone you love? Head to Jenkinson's and make it happen. Be a kid again.

