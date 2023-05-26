For The First Time In 100 Years This NJ Town Will Allow The Sale Of Alcohol

History has been made now that a liquor license was issued in a New Jersey town that's been pretty much alcohol-free for the past 100 years!

Personally, I really enjoy an alcoholic beverage with my meal when I go out, whether it's a mixed drink or a beer doesn't matter to me.

However, not everyone feels the same way, and that's why dry towns are popular with a lot of people.

In New Jersey, we have our fair share of towns that don't serve alcohol at restaurants.

The first one that comes to mind is Ocean City.

It has several BYOB restaurants but good luck getting a beer on draft on the boardwalk!

According to Fun New Jersey, there are 13 counties in Jersey that have dry towns.

Right here in Ocean County, we have two; Mantoloking and Island Heights!

As I mentioned though, there's one town in Jersey that's been a dry town for the past 100 years and just this week the town issued its first liquor license.

The last time a liquor license was given out in this Jersey town was in the 1800s, and if residents wanted to go out for a drink they'd have to go to the town over.

That being said, a lot of restaurants in town were BYOB, but that's not quite the same.

According to CBS News New York, the liquor license cost the owners of Song'E Napule, located in Rutherford New Jersey, about three hundred thousand dollars.

Song'E Napule, by the way, is known for its traditional-style pizzas and now you can also get a fun array of cocktails when you go in for a bite.

Rutherford officials say they've got 5 more licenses for sale.

