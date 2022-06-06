NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 6/6
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Air Temperature
|70° - 81°
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 70°
(Normal 62° - 67°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:23pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 7:26a
|High
Mon 1:47p
|Low
Mon 7:27p
|High
Tue 1:35a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:50a
|High
Mon 1:21p
|Low
Mon 6:51p
|High
Tue 1:09a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:02a
|High
Mon 1:35p
|Low
Mon 7:03p
|High
Tue 1:23a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:54a
|High
Mon 1:17p
|Low
Mon 6:55p
|High
Tue 1:05a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 11:31a
|High
Mon 5:27p
|Low
Mon 11:32p
|High
Tue 5:15a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 7:32a
|High
Mon 1:32p
|Low
Mon 7:21p
|High
Tue 1:21a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 11:05a
|High
Mon 4:34p
|Low
Mon 11:06p
|High
Tue 4:22a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 8:13a
|High
Mon 2:23p
|Low
Mon 8:00p
|High
Tue 2:19a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:11a
|High
Mon 1:19p
|Low
Mon 7:01p
|High
Tue 1:15a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 7:33a
|High
Mon 1:37p
|Low
Mon 7:23p
|High
Tue 1:48a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:19a
|High
Mon 1:17p
|Low
Mon 7:15p
|High
Tue 1:28a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 8:06a
|High
Mon 2:21p
|Low
Mon 8:11p
|High
Tue 2:30a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: Wind variable less than 5 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt late this morning, then becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms.
THU: W winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of rain after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.