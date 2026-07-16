If the smoky air in South Jersey smells strong to you, imagine what it's like for your dog. Their sense of smell is dramatically more powerful than ours, so if we're noticing the odor from the Canadian wildfires, they're experiencing it on an entirely different level.

That's honestly why I've been worried about my own dogs. Between the smoky haze hanging over South Jersey and temperatures pushing into the mid-90s, I've been keeping their time outside as short as possible. Judging by the comments I've been seeing online, I'm definitely not the only pet owner feeling anxious about it.

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Why South Jersey Pet Owners Should Be Extra Careful Right Now

Wildfire smoke contains tiny particles that can irritate your dog's eyes, nose, throat, and lungs. Pair that with dangerous summer heat, and even a routine walk can become much harder on their bodies than usual. Puppies, senior dogs, flat-faced breeds, and pets with heart or breathing problems are especially vulnerable, but even healthy dogs can struggle when air quality is poor.

For the next few days, it's worth swapping long walks for quick potty breaks, avoiding the hottest part of the day, and watching for signs like coughing, watery eyes, excessive panting, unusual tiredness, or trouble breathing. If those symptoms don't improve, contact your veterinarian.

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Our dogs can't tell us the air feels different, but they feel it. Until the wildfire smoke clears and temperatures cool down, giving them a little extra indoor time is one of the simplest ways to help keep them comfortable and safe.

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