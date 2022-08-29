NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/29

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southeast

8 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)

7 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 77° - 80°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Air Temperature 79° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 6:20am - 7:35pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 9:53a Low

Mon 4:06p High

Mon 9:54p Low

Tue 4:28a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:27a Low

Mon 3:30p High

Mon 9:28p Low

Tue 3:52a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:41a Low

Mon 3:42p High

Mon 9:42p Low

Tue 4:04a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:23a Low

Mon 3:34p High

Mon 9:24p Low

Tue 3:56a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 8:00a High

Mon 1:33p Low

Mon 8:11p High

Tue 1:34a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 9:42a Low

Mon 3:53p High

Mon 9:48p Low

Tue 4:22a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 7:34a High

Mon 12:40p Low

Mon 7:45p High

Tue 12:41a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 10:35a Low

Mon 4:27p High

Mon 10:41p Low

Tue 4:57a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:31a Low

Mon 3:29p High

Mon 9:37p Low

Tue 3:56a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 10:05a Low

Mon 3:54p High

Mon 10:17p Low

Tue 4:22a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:32a Low

Mon 3:36p High

Mon 9:48p Low

Tue 4:01a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 10:39a Low

Mon 4:33p High

Mon 10:53p Low

Tue 4:58a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog in the morning.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Patchy fog.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Sharks you'll find at the Jersey Shore

Jump on these waterfront NJ Shore home rentals for summer 2022