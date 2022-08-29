NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/29

Belmar at sunrise (Alan Stern)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southeast
8 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature77° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Air Temperature79° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset6:20am - 7:35pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 9:53a		Low
Mon 4:06p		High
Mon 9:54p		Low
Tue 4:28a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:27a		Low
Mon 3:30p		High
Mon 9:28p		Low
Tue 3:52a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:41a		Low
Mon 3:42p		High
Mon 9:42p		Low
Tue 4:04a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:23a		Low
Mon 3:34p		High
Mon 9:24p		Low
Tue 3:56a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 8:00a		High
Mon 1:33p		Low
Mon 8:11p		High
Tue 1:34a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 9:42a		Low
Mon 3:53p		High
Mon 9:48p		Low
Tue 4:22a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 7:34a		High
Mon 12:40p		Low
Mon 7:45p		High
Tue 12:41a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 10:35a		Low
Mon 4:27p		High
Mon 10:41p		Low
Tue 4:57a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:31a		Low
Mon 3:29p		High
Mon 9:37p		Low
Tue 3:56a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 10:05a		Low
Mon 3:54p		High
Mon 10:17p		Low
Tue 4:22a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:32a		Low
Mon 3:36p		High
Mon 9:48p		Low
Tue 4:01a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 10:39a		Low
Mon 4:33p		High
Mon 10:53p		Low
Tue 4:58a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog in the morning.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Patchy fog.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

