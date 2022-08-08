NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/8
Advisories
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect starting at 2 p.m. Monday afternoon
HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday. High heat and humidity will combine for a heat index of 100-104 and increasing the threat of heat related health issues.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
14 - 24 mph (Gust 31 mph)
12 - 21 knots (Gust 27 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|80° - 94°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:00am - 8:04pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 11:03a
|High
Mon 5:15p
|Low
Tue 12:03a
|High
Tue 5:49a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:27a
|High
Mon 4:49p
|Low
Mon 11:27p
|High
Tue 5:23a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:39a
|High
Mon 5:03p
|Low
Mon 11:39p
|High
Tue 5:37a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:31a
|High
Mon 4:45p
|Low
Mon 11:31p
|High
Tue 5:19a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 8:19a
|Low
Mon 3:08p
|High
Mon 8:55p
|Low
Tue 4:08a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 10:49a
|High
Mon 5:11p
|Low
Mon 11:58p
|High
Tue 5:41a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 7:26a
|Low
Mon 2:42p
|High
Mon 8:02p
|Low
Tue 3:42a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 5:25a
|Low
Mon 11:15a
|High
Mon 6:00p
|Low
Tue 12:30a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:21a
|High
Mon 4:59p
|Low
Mon 11:32p
|High
Tue 5:27a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 10:40a
|High
Mon 5:33p
|Low
Mon 11:59p
|High
Tue 5:51a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:29a
|High
Mon 5:10p
|Low
Mon 11:42p
|High
Tue 5:37a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 5:28a
|Low
Mon 11:20a
|High
Mon 6:05p
|Low
Tue 12:26a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.
TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers and tstms likely in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Tstms likely. Showers likely.
THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, then becoming SW in the evening, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms through the day.
FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon and evening, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.