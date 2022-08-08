NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/8

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/8

Rainbow at Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect starting at 2 p.m. Monday afternoon

HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday. High heat and humidity will combine for a heat index of 100-104 and increasing the threat of heat related health issues.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
14 - 24 mph (Gust 31 mph)
12 - 21 knots (Gust 27 knots)
Ocean Temperature60° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Air Temperature80° - 94°
Sunrise/Sunset6:00am - 8:04pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 11:03a		High
Mon 5:15p		Low
Tue 12:03a		High
Tue 5:49a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:27a		High
Mon 4:49p		Low
Mon 11:27p		High
Tue 5:23a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:39a		High
Mon 5:03p		Low
Mon 11:39p		High
Tue 5:37a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:31a		High
Mon 4:45p		Low
Mon 11:31p		High
Tue 5:19a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 8:19a		Low
Mon 3:08p		High
Mon 8:55p		Low
Tue 4:08a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 10:49a		High
Mon 5:11p		Low
Mon 11:58p		High
Tue 5:41a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 7:26a		Low
Mon 2:42p		High
Mon 8:02p		Low
Tue 3:42a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 5:25a		Low
Mon 11:15a		High
Mon 6:00p		Low
Tue 12:30a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:21a		High
Mon 4:59p		Low
Mon 11:32p		High
Tue 5:27a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 10:40a		High
Mon 5:33p		Low
Mon 11:59p		High
Tue 5:51a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:29a		High
Mon 5:10p		Low
Mon 11:42p		High
Tue 5:37a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 5:28a		Low
Mon 11:20a		High
Mon 6:05p		Low
Tue 12:26a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers and tstms likely in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Tstms likely. Showers likely.

THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, then becoming SW in the evening, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms through the day.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon and evening, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

How to start your first garden

CHECK OUT: All the free beaches in New Jersey

The Jersey Shore is notorious for charging for access to the beaches. But there are a few that let you get in for free.

Places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park

From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.
Filed Under: Cat Country's Beach Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top