I know, I know... it's only August. If you’re anything like me, you’re probably still clinging to your last few beach days and trying to ignore the chaos of back-to-school season.

But the calendar doesn’t care about our feelings, and apparently, neither does Dunkin’.

Yes, it is officially that time of year again. Pumpkin spice is back at Dunkin’ locations across South Jersey, and honestly? The lineup this year is looking completely iconic.

The Alix Earle Effect Takes Over South Jersey

This isn’t just your standard fall rollout. Dunkin’ is teaming up with the ultimate Jersey It-Girl, Alix Earle. They’ve just dropped the "Earle-Y Riser Meal," which packages her absolute go-to order into one convenient breakfast.

It features a Shakin’ Espresso with sugar-free vanilla and almond milk, a sausage, egg and cheese Hash Brown Wake-Up Wrap, and three MUNCHKINS.

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It’s a total lifesaver for those of us juggling a million things who still desperately need our morning caffeine fix. Add a few pumps of pumpkin spice syrup to that drink, and it sounds pretty good.

Beyond Basic Pumpkin Spice

While I’m personally trying to hold out until September to dive in, the new menu packs some serious variety. We’re talking fresh creations like the Pumpkin Cloud Dunkalatte and a Pumpkin Pie Coffee Chiller that sounds like a total game-changer.

Plus, they’ve introduced a whole tiramisu-inspired collection: hello, Tiramisu Shakin’ Espresso. That sounds great if you’re looking to switch up your routine before the crisp autumn weather actually hits.

Are you ready to embrace the PSL life early, or are you holding onto summer for as long as possible? Let me know what you're ordering first!