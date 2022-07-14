NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/14
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the North
5 - 9 mph (Gust 16 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 76°
(Normal 69° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|79° - 88°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:38am - 8:26pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 8:56a
|Low
Thu 3:09p
|High
Thu 9:18p
|Low
Fri 3:56a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:30a
|Low
Thu 2:33p
|High
Thu 8:52p
|Low
Fri 3:20a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:44a
|Low
Thu 2:45p
|High
Thu 9:06p
|Low
Fri 3:32a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:26a
|Low
Thu 2:37p
|High
Thu 8:48p
|Low
Fri 3:24a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 7:10a
|High
Thu 12:36p
|Low
Thu 7:14p
|High
Fri 12:58a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 8:48a
|Low
Thu 3:02p
|High
Thu 9:10p
|Low
Fri 3:56a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 6:44a
|High
Thu 11:43a
|Low
Thu 6:48p
|High
Fri 12:05a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 9:33a
|Low
Thu 3:22p
|High
Thu 9:56p
|Low
Fri 4:24a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:33a
|Low
Thu 2:29p
|High
Thu 8:57p
|Low
Fri 3:27a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 9:07a
|Low
Thu 2:54p
|High
Thu 9:38p
|Low
Fri 3:55a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:40a
|Low
Thu 2:35p
|High
Thu 9:06p
|Low
Fri 3:35a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 9:43a
|Low
Thu 3:29p
|High
Thu 10:07p
|Low
Fri 4:27a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds, becoming mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 4 seconds in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.