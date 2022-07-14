NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/14

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the North

5 - 9 mph (Gust 16 mph)

5 - 8 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 62° - 76°

(Normal 69° - 74°) Air Temperature 79° - 88° Sunrise/Sunset 5:38am - 8:26pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 8:56a Low

Thu 3:09p High

Thu 9:18p Low

Fri 3:56a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:30a Low

Thu 2:33p High

Thu 8:52p Low

Fri 3:20a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:44a Low

Thu 2:45p High

Thu 9:06p Low

Fri 3:32a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:26a Low

Thu 2:37p High

Thu 8:48p Low

Fri 3:24a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 7:10a High

Thu 12:36p Low

Thu 7:14p High

Fri 12:58a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 8:48a Low

Thu 3:02p High

Thu 9:10p Low

Fri 3:56a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 6:44a High

Thu 11:43a Low

Thu 6:48p High

Fri 12:05a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 9:33a Low

Thu 3:22p High

Thu 9:56p Low

Fri 4:24a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:33a Low

Thu 2:29p High

Thu 8:57p Low

Fri 3:27a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 9:07a Low

Thu 2:54p High

Thu 9:38p Low

Fri 3:55a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:40a Low

Thu 2:35p High

Thu 9:06p Low

Fri 3:35a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 9:43a Low

Thu 3:29p High

Thu 10:07p Low

Fri 4:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds, becoming mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 4 seconds in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

