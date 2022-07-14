NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/14

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/14

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the North
5 - 9 mph (Gust 16 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature62° - 76°
(Normal 69° - 74°)
Air Temperature79° - 88°
Sunrise/Sunset5:38am - 8:26pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 8:56a		Low
Thu 3:09p		High
Thu 9:18p		Low
Fri 3:56a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:30a		Low
Thu 2:33p		High
Thu 8:52p		Low
Fri 3:20a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:44a		Low
Thu 2:45p		High
Thu 9:06p		Low
Fri 3:32a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:26a		Low
Thu 2:37p		High
Thu 8:48p		Low
Fri 3:24a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 7:10a		High
Thu 12:36p		Low
Thu 7:14p		High
Fri 12:58a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 8:48a		Low
Thu 3:02p		High
Thu 9:10p		Low
Fri 3:56a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 6:44a		High
Thu 11:43a		Low
Thu 6:48p		High
Fri 12:05a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 9:33a		Low
Thu 3:22p		High
Thu 9:56p		Low
Fri 4:24a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:33a		Low
Thu 2:29p		High
Thu 8:57p		Low
Fri 3:27a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 9:07a		Low
Thu 2:54p		High
Thu 9:38p		Low
Fri 3:55a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:40a		Low
Thu 2:35p		High
Thu 9:06p		Low
Fri 3:35a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 9:43a		Low
Thu 3:29p		High
Thu 10:07p		Low
Fri 4:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds, becoming mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 4 seconds in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

