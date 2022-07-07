NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/7

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/7

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the East
10 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)
9 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Ocean Temperature58° - 72°
(Normal 69° - 74°)
Air Temperature74° - 79°
Sunrise/Sunset5:33am - 8:29pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Thu 8:20a		High
Thu 2:41p		Low
Thu 9:13p		High
Fri 2:46a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 7:44a		High
Thu 2:15p		Low
Thu 8:37p		High
Fri 2:20a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 7:56a		High
Thu 2:29p		Low
Thu 8:49p		High
Fri 2:34a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 7:48a		High
Thu 2:11p		Low
Thu 8:41p		High
Fri 2:16a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 5:30a		Low
Thu 12:25p		High
Thu 6:21p		Low
Fri 1:18a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Thu 8:19a		High
Thu 2:36p		Low
Thu 9:02p		High
Fri 2:38a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Thu 11:59a		High
Thu 5:28p		Low
Fri 12:52a		High
Fri 5:33a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Thu 8:56a		High
Thu 3:29p		Low
Thu 9:38p		High
Fri 3:32a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 7:55a		High
Thu 2:22p		Low
Thu 8:35p		High
Fri 2:24a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Thu 8:18a		High
Thu 2:47p		Low
Thu 8:58p		High
Fri 2:57a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 8:09a		High
Thu 2:28p		Low
Thu 8:44p		High
Fri 2:41a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Thu 9:00a		High
Thu 3:29p		Low
Thu 9:34p		High
Fri 3:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this morning. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT: N winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer

CHECK OUT: All the free beaches in New Jersey

The Jersey Shore is notorious for charging for access to the beaches. But there are a few that let you get in for free.

Inside Island Waterpark coming soon to Atlantic City

Filed Under: Cat Country's Beach Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top