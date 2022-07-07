NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/7

Advisories

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the East

10 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)

9 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots) Ocean Temperature 58° - 72°

(Normal 69° - 74°) Air Temperature 74° - 79° Sunrise/Sunset 5:33am - 8:29pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 8:20a High

Thu 2:41p Low

Thu 9:13p High

Fri 2:46a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:44a High

Thu 2:15p Low

Thu 8:37p High

Fri 2:20a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:56a High

Thu 2:29p Low

Thu 8:49p High

Fri 2:34a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:48a High

Thu 2:11p Low

Thu 8:41p High

Fri 2:16a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 5:30a Low

Thu 12:25p High

Thu 6:21p Low

Fri 1:18a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 8:19a High

Thu 2:36p Low

Thu 9:02p High

Fri 2:38a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 11:59a High

Thu 5:28p Low

Fri 12:52a High

Fri 5:33a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 8:56a High

Thu 3:29p Low

Thu 9:38p High

Fri 3:32a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:55a High

Thu 2:22p Low

Thu 8:35p High

Fri 2:24a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 8:18a High

Thu 2:47p Low

Thu 8:58p High

Fri 2:57a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:09a High

Thu 2:28p Low

Thu 8:44p High

Fri 2:41a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 9:00a High

Thu 3:29p Low

Thu 9:34p High

Fri 3:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this morning. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT: N winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

