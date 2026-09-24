Fall is in the air!

(BOO!)

Pumpkins are popping up everywhere, and every coffee place is service up pumpkin space.

Are you ready to do something fun?

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Must-Attend Events in South Jersey in October

Here's a look at some of the best events happening in South Jersey in October:

Jeep Invasion - Saturday October 3rd - Ocean City Boardwalk

Hundreds of Jeeps will be on display on the boardwalk. And, where there are Jeeps, there seems to be ducks, too.

Food Truck Festival - Saturday, October 3rd - New Jersey Motorsports Park

4-10pm. Good Eats and Cars!

Oktoberfest - Saturday, October 3rd and Sunday, October 4th - Village of Smithville

Over 150 vendors, exhibits, events, and fun!

Trunk or Treat - Saturday October 3rd - Birch Grove Park in Northfield

5-7pm. An early start to the Halloween season!

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Block Party - Saturday, October 10th - Ocean City

Hundreds of vendors, crafters, and more in the downtown area.

Irish Festival - Saturday, October 10th and Sunday, October 11th - Village of Smithville.

Irish music and dancing, family activities and more!

Wildwoods Fall Festival - Saturday, October 17th - Wildwood

11am - 7pm at Fox Park, across from the convention center. Vendors, food, a beer tent, and more

Lighthouse Challenge - Saturday, October 17th and Sunday, October 18th - All Over New Jersey

A number of lighthouses in the state are taking part. A fun family-themed event, full of history and adventure.

Boo at the Zoo - Saturday, October 24th - Cape May Zoo

10am - 2pm. Costumes contest, fun activities, and more

Halloween Parade - Thursday, October 29th - Ocean City (Downtown)

Starts at 7:15pm on Asbury Avenue.

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly