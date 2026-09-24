10 Best Festivals and Events in South Jersey in October
Fall is in the air!
(BOO!)
Pumpkins are popping up everywhere, and every coffee place is service up pumpkin space.
Are you ready to do something fun?
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Must-Attend Events in South Jersey in October
Here's a look at some of the best events happening in South Jersey in October:
Jeep Invasion - Saturday October 3rd - Ocean City Boardwalk
Hundreds of Jeeps will be on display on the boardwalk. And, where there are Jeeps, there seems to be ducks, too.
Food Truck Festival - Saturday, October 3rd - New Jersey Motorsports Park
4-10pm. Good Eats and Cars!
Oktoberfest - Saturday, October 3rd and Sunday, October 4th - Village of Smithville
Over 150 vendors, exhibits, events, and fun!
Trunk or Treat - Saturday October 3rd - Birch Grove Park in Northfield
5-7pm. An early start to the Halloween season!
Block Party - Saturday, October 10th - Ocean City
Hundreds of vendors, crafters, and more in the downtown area.
Irish Festival - Saturday, October 10th and Sunday, October 11th - Village of Smithville.
Irish music and dancing, family activities and more!
Wildwoods Fall Festival - Saturday, October 17th - Wildwood
11am - 7pm at Fox Park, across from the convention center. Vendors, food, a beer tent, and more
Lighthouse Challenge - Saturday, October 17th and Sunday, October 18th - All Over New Jersey
A number of lighthouses in the state are taking part. A fun family-themed event, full of history and adventure.
Boo at the Zoo - Saturday, October 24th - Cape May Zoo
10am - 2pm. Costumes contest, fun activities, and more
Halloween Parade - Thursday, October 29th - Ocean City (Downtown)
Starts at 7:15pm on Asbury Avenue.
The Fantastic Cape May Zoo
Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly
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Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly