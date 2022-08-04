NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/4

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/4

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT 11 a.m. Thursday until 8 p.m. Friday. Heat index values of up to 102 are expected. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
10 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Ocean Temperature68° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Air Temperature80° - 94°
Sunrise/Sunset5:56am - 8:08pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 6:43a		High
Thu 1:17p		Low
Thu 7:30p		High
Fri 1:24a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:07a		High
Thu 12:51p		Low
Thu 6:54p		High
Fri 12:58a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:19a		High
Thu 1:05p		Low
Thu 7:06p		High
Fri 1:12a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:11a		High
Thu 12:47p		Low
Thu 6:58p		High
Fri 12:54a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 10:48a		High
Thu 4:57p		Low
Thu 11:35p		High
Fri 5:04a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 6:51a		High
Thu 1:08p		Low
Thu 7:32p		High
Fri 1:14a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 10:22a		High
Thu 4:04p		Low
Thu 11:09p		High
Fri 4:11a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 7:27a		High
Thu 2:02p		Low
Thu 8:11p		High
Fri 2:05a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:27a		High
Thu 12:49p		Low
Thu 7:06p		High
Fri 12:53a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 6:53a		High
Thu 1:20p		Low
Thu 7:32p		High
Fri 1:28a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:40a		High
Thu 12:56p		Low
Thu 7:16p		High
Fri 1:10a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 7:35a		High
Thu 2:02p		Low
Thu 8:08p		High
Fri 2:16a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Light swells, becoming S around 2 ft at 5 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Another great South Jersey winery

If you like wine and good food, New Jersey is one of the best states to enjoy a winery.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

Cape May: Wonderful places to visit

Filed Under: Cat Country's Beach Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top