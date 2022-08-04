NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/4

Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT 11 a.m. Thursday until 8 p.m. Friday. Heat index values of up to 102 are expected. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

10 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)

9 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots) Ocean Temperature 68° - 75°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Air Temperature 80° - 94° Sunrise/Sunset 5:56am - 8:08pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 6:43a High

Thu 1:17p Low

Thu 7:30p High

Fri 1:24a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:07a High

Thu 12:51p Low

Thu 6:54p High

Fri 12:58a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:19a High

Thu 1:05p Low

Thu 7:06p High

Fri 1:12a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:11a High

Thu 12:47p Low

Thu 6:58p High

Fri 12:54a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 10:48a High

Thu 4:57p Low

Thu 11:35p High

Fri 5:04a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 6:51a High

Thu 1:08p Low

Thu 7:32p High

Fri 1:14a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 10:22a High

Thu 4:04p Low

Thu 11:09p High

Fri 4:11a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 7:27a High

Thu 2:02p Low

Thu 8:11p High

Fri 2:05a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:27a High

Thu 12:49p Low

Thu 7:06p High

Fri 12:53a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 6:53a High

Thu 1:20p Low

Thu 7:32p High

Fri 1:28a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:40a High

Thu 12:56p Low

Thu 7:16p High

Fri 1:10a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 7:35a High

Thu 2:02p Low

Thu 8:08p High

Fri 2:16a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Light swells, becoming S around 2 ft at 5 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Another great South Jersey winery If you like wine and good food, New Jersey is one of the best states to enjoy a winery.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.