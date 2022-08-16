NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/16

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 12 noon Wednesday.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 6 feet Winds From the Northeast

13 - 22 mph (Gust 25 mph)

11 - 19 knots (Gust 22 knots) Ocean Temperature 67° - 71°

(Normal 73°) Air Temperature 74° - 81° Sunrise/Sunset 6:08am - 7:54pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 5:45a High

Tue 12:05p Low

Tue 6:16p High

Wed 12:22a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:09a High

Tue 11:39a Low

Tue 5:40p High

Tue 11:56p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:21a High

Tue 11:53a Low

Tue 5:52p High

Wed 12:10a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:13a High

Tue 11:35a Low

Tue 5:44p High

Tue 11:52p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 9:50a High

Tue 3:45p Low

Tue 10:21p High

Wed 4:02a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 5:50a High

Tue 11:57a Low

Tue 6:20p High

Wed 12:15a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 9:24a High

Tue 2:52p Low

Tue 9:55p High

Wed 3:09a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 6:15a High

Tue 12:36p Low

Tue 6:42p High

Wed 12:51a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:24a High

Tue 11:38a Low

Tue 5:52p High

Tue 11:55p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 5:46a High

Tue 12:05p Low

Tue 6:13p High

Wed 12:23a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:27a High

Tue 11:45a Low

Tue 5:52p High

Wed 12:02a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 6:24a High

Tue 12:45p Low

Tue 6:51p High

Wed 1:05a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.

WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

