NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/16
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 12 noon Wednesday.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 6 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
13 - 22 mph (Gust 25 mph)
11 - 19 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|67° - 71°
(Normal 73°)
|Air Temperature
|74° - 81°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:08am - 7:54pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 5:45a
|High
Tue 12:05p
|Low
Tue 6:16p
|High
Wed 12:22a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:09a
|High
Tue 11:39a
|Low
Tue 5:40p
|High
Tue 11:56p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:21a
|High
Tue 11:53a
|Low
Tue 5:52p
|High
Wed 12:10a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:13a
|High
Tue 11:35a
|Low
Tue 5:44p
|High
Tue 11:52p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 9:50a
|High
Tue 3:45p
|Low
Tue 10:21p
|High
Wed 4:02a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 5:50a
|High
Tue 11:57a
|Low
Tue 6:20p
|High
Wed 12:15a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 9:24a
|High
Tue 2:52p
|Low
Tue 9:55p
|High
Wed 3:09a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 6:15a
|High
Tue 12:36p
|Low
Tue 6:42p
|High
Wed 12:51a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:24a
|High
Tue 11:38a
|Low
Tue 5:52p
|High
Tue 11:55p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 5:46a
|High
Tue 12:05p
|Low
Tue 6:13p
|High
Wed 12:23a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:27a
|High
Tue 11:45a
|Low
Tue 5:52p
|High
Wed 12:02a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 6:24a
|High
Tue 12:45p
|Low
Tue 6:51p
|High
Wed 1:05a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
TUE NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.
WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers through the night.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.