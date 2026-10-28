New Jersey is going through some changes, thanks to a bunch of new laws that have gone into effect - or will take effect soon.

Have you noticed the changes already?

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These Eight New Laws in New Jersey Are Making a Big Impact in Life in Jersey

There are a lot of interesting laws that have gone into effect in New Jersey - or will go into effect in the next year. Some of these are can have some big impact.

Our friends at the YouTube channel, New Jersey Uncovered, have done a great video on new laws in the state - make sure to check their video below.

These are some of the new laws:

1. No cell phones in schools. All schools, K-12. Already in place. Basically, if you're in school, you can't have access to your phone. (Psst - it's alright kids, this is how we did it in the old days.)

2. Elementary schools must teach cursive writing. (Speaking of the old days....)

3. Cocktails to Go are remaining perfectly legal! (This started in the pandemic, and now continues going forward. The container must remain sealed until you get where you're going!)

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4. Food business can't supply utensils, napkins, and sauce packets without your request. (How am I going to add to my plastic spork collection?)

5. If you want to ride an e-Bike, you need it to be registered, you need a license, and you need to wear a helmet. And, you must be at least 15 years old.

6. People who rent in New Jersey can now install portable solar panels, and the owner and/or landlord can't tell you no! (This goes into effect in 2027.)

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7. Human composting is now legal in New Jersey, if you do it properly. (Where's Nonna? In the garden.)

8. 17-year-olds can now vote in primary election, as long as they'll be 18 by next general election. (You can barely qualify to ride an e-Bike, but you can help elect the next President!)

What do you think of these new laws? Check out the video: