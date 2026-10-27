Do you know other people who share the same birthday as you?

Do you think your birth date is special? Are you unique?

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Photo by Lidya Nada on Unsplash Photo by Lidya Nada on Unsplash

How Common is Your Birthday?

You would think you have a 1 in 365 chance in sharing your birthday with someone.

That's not exactly true, though, as some birth dates are more popular that others.

VisualCapitalist.com has ranked all 366 days (don't forget February 29th during Leap Years) and found the most common and least common birthdays.

According to their research, the most common birthdays are:

1. September 9

2. September 20

3. September 19

4, September 14

5. July 7

6. December 28

7. September 12

8. September 10

9. September 18

10. September 21

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash

These are the least common - or rarest - birthdays:

1. February 29 (Leap Year)

2. December 25 (Christmas Day!)

3. January 1 (New Years Day)

4. December 24 (Christmas Eve)

5. July 4 (Independence Day!)

6. January 2

7. December 26

8. November 26

9. November 25

10. November 24

Isn't it interesting, that the least amount of babies born are on big holidays? "Baby, you can't come today, we've got plans!"

Isn't it off that December 25th is one of the least common, but just 3 days later, December 28th, is one of the most common?

Oh, all the September birthdays? All are close to 9 months away from Christmas. "Guess how Mom and Dad celebrated the Christmas before you were born?"

SOURCE: VisualCapitalist.com