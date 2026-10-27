We had to wait a few weeks for Atlantic City's Destinee Monroe to make her second appearance on the TV show, The Voice, but it was sure worth it!

Monroe failed to advance after losing Monday night in the battle round, but her run on the show didn't end!

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The Voice The Voice

Coach Adam Levine Does Not Choose Atlantic City Singer to Go Forward

In last night's battle round, Destinee went up against another one of Adam's singers, Dakota Cohen.

Together, they performed the Evanescence song, "Bring Me to Life."

After they were done performing, Adam choose Dakota to continue on with his team. Destinee's journey was not over, though, as she was ripe for stealing, and Queen Latifah stepped right up and did that!

In other words, even though she didn't win her battle round, Destinee stayed alive to win another day.

Check out the battle here:

Destinee Monroe is an Atlantic City Native

Monroe grew up in the Atlantic City area, and has lived in Egg Harbor Township.

She has quite a bit of performing experience, both locally and nationally. Lately, when she hasn't been performing on The Voice in California, she's still be actively performing in the Atlantic City area.

In the past, she's opening up for Britney Spears and the Jonas Brothers. She's also been a member of The Clique Girlz and Destinee & Paris.

On her debut on The Voice several weeks ago, she got three out of four judges to turn their chairs.

Next up for Destinee on the Voice? Cut Week. She must survive that to go forward.