NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/31

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the West

11 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)

9 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 80° - 84°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Air Temperature 81° - 88° Sunrise/Sunset 6:22am - 7:32pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 5:00a High

Wed 11:09a Low

Wed 5:27p High

Wed 11:17p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:43a Low

Wed 4:51p High

Wed 10:51p Low

Thu 4:57a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:57a Low

Wed 5:03p High

Wed 11:05p Low

Thu 5:09a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:39a Low

Wed 4:55p High

Wed 10:47p Low

Thu 5:01a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 9:05a High

Wed 2:49p Low

Wed 9:32p High

Thu 2:57a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 11:02a Low

Wed 5:22p High

Wed 11:12p Low

Thu 5:32a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 8:39a High

Wed 1:56p Low

Wed 9:06p High

Thu 2:04a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 5:31a High

Wed 11:56a Low

Wed 5:59p High

Thu 12:04a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:45a Low

Wed 4:57p High

Wed 10:53p Low

Thu 5:09a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 11:22a Low

Wed 5:24p High

Wed 11:32p Low

Thu 5:36a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:51a Low

Wed 5:03p High

Wed 11:08p Low

Thu 5:18a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 5:36a High

Wed 11:59a Low

Wed 6:01p High

Thu 12:14a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: W winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.

