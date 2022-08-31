NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/31
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the West
11 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
9 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|80° - 84°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|81° - 88°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:22am - 7:32pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 5:00a
|High
Wed 11:09a
|Low
Wed 5:27p
|High
Wed 11:17p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:43a
|Low
Wed 4:51p
|High
Wed 10:51p
|Low
Thu 4:57a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:57a
|Low
Wed 5:03p
|High
Wed 11:05p
|Low
Thu 5:09a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:39a
|Low
Wed 4:55p
|High
Wed 10:47p
|Low
Thu 5:01a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 9:05a
|High
Wed 2:49p
|Low
Wed 9:32p
|High
Thu 2:57a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 11:02a
|Low
Wed 5:22p
|High
Wed 11:12p
|Low
Thu 5:32a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 8:39a
|High
Wed 1:56p
|Low
Wed 9:06p
|High
Thu 2:04a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 5:31a
|High
Wed 11:56a
|Low
Wed 5:59p
|High
Thu 12:04a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:45a
|Low
Wed 4:57p
|High
Wed 10:53p
|Low
Thu 5:09a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 11:22a
|Low
Wed 5:24p
|High
Wed 11:32p
|Low
Thu 5:36a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:51a
|Low
Wed 5:03p
|High
Wed 11:08p
|Low
Thu 5:18a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 5:36a
|High
Wed 11:59a
|Low
Wed 6:01p
|High
Thu 12:14a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.
TONIGHT: W winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.