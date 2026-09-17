First, New Jersey decided that we couldn't get free plastic bags at the grocery store.

Next, New Jersey decided we couldn't get plastic forks and spoons without asking for them.

In the future, New Jersey may decide we can't engage in these buildings in the state.

This is why we can't have nice things!

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Photo by Mathieu Stern on Unsplash Photo by Mathieu Stern on Unsplash

Proposed Bill Would Ban Sex in Government Buildings in New Jersey

Yes, a proposed law, introduced this month, would ban sexual activity in government buildings in the state.

The bill comes from Annette Quijano. a member of the New Jersey Assembly.

My questions: Has this been OK until now? What prompted this idea for a new law? Did something happen, where Ms. Quijano finally said, "Well, this needs to stop!?"

I mean, usually something happens for someone to decide "there outta be a law."

So, what happened?

I looked, couldn't find anything that's been in the news lately. So, if something did happen to spark this, it's being kept hush-hush.

According to PoliticoPro, the proposed law comes with a proposed fine of between $1,000 and $5,000. Get caught twice, and the fine bumps up to $10,000!

Photo by We-Vibe Toys on Unsplash Photo by We-Vibe Toys on Unsplash

Where Would The New Law Apply?

Fox 29 says the law would extend to state, federal, and local municipal offices. They say it would include schools and legislative offices.

My question - how will this be enforced? Will there soon be a sex security guard in every government building?

What do you think? Good move, or a colossal waste of time?