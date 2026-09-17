I recently got involved with an organization that I genuinely feel is making a huge difference right here in South Jersey.

And honestly? Chances are you’ve probably never heard of it.

It’s called CASA, and I volunteer for the CASA of Atlantic, Cape May and Camden Counties chapter. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, and the whole idea is pretty incredible: giving children in the foster care system someone whose job is to advocate for them.

So What Does a CASA Actually Do?

CASAs are trained volunteers appointed by the court to advocate for a child’s best interests. They get to know the child, visit them, communicate with the people involved in their care and gather information about what’s happening in their life.

They can work with foster parents, teachers, social workers, attorneys and other professionals, then provide information to the court to help judges make informed decisions about the child’s future.

Basically, you become a consistent adult in a child's corner.

And that matters. In New Jersey alone, more than 2,700 children were being served by CASA volunteers as of July 2025.

You Don't Have to Foster to Make a Difference

I’ve always known I wanted to foster someday. But CASA has shown me there’s another way to get involved even before you’re ready to welcome children into your home.

CASA ACC is celebrating 25 years of service this year, and I’m incredibly excited to be part of it.

If you’ve ever thought, “I wish I could do something to help kids in foster care,” maybe this is your sign.

Sometimes making a difference really does start with simply showing up.