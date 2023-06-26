One Of New Jersey’s Best Hidden Gem Restaurants Is One Of The Best In The Country

There's nothing quite like being in the know when it comes to the New Jersey food scene.

From new restaurants opening up, places closing, and places that are far off the beaten path, knowing where to eat in Jersey can be a full-time job.

We've got so many amazing little mom-and-pop restaurants all around us it can be hard to know where to start.

We've got places like Beacon 70, Rosies, B2 Bistro, and Frankies that it's hard to believe people still eat at chains in Jersey!

I mean yes, chains are generally quick in and out spots and aren't overly expensive, but there are just so many better unique options.

For example, you could check out Jersey's best 'hidden gem' of a restaurant.

It's a place that's so extremely easy to overlook due to the fact that it's tucked into a strip mall in Belford New Jersey.

But just because it's in a strip mall, doesn't mean this place doesn't serve up some amazing grub!

This spot is run by a couple, both of whom are chefs, and it specializes in high-end American Fare.

It's a place that also specializes in homemade pasta, which is a must if you want to be considered one of the best-hidden gems in the state!

Located between Naples Pizza and Sissy's Restaurant in Belford, you'll find what Love Food is calling NJ's best-hidden gem restaurant; The Belford Bistro

Located at 870 Main Street in Belford, the Belford Bistro has a tasty looking menu that includes the fresh pasta I mentioned, as well as steak, pork chops, seafood, and more.

