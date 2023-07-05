🍕 An Italy-based ranker gives credit to the Garden State

A website out of Italy that describes itself as a "guide to the best pizzerias in the world" has just given quite the honor to two pizza spots in the Garden State.

50 Top Pizza is out with its 2023 list of the best pizza in the United States. One spot in New Jersey ranks as No. 28, and another ranks at No. 2 overall.

Ten spots on the list are filled by New York City pizzerias, including the No. 1 listing: Una Pizza Napoletana.

No. 28 Bricco Coal Fired Pizza

128 Haddon Ave., Haddon Township

Bricco website

From the 50 Top Pizza list: At the base of this New York style pizza there is great care put into its thin crunchy crust which is baked in a wood-fired oven. The flavors range from traditional Neapolitan pizzas to the personalized choices with combinations that include vegetables, cheeses and cured meats. The wines and desserts reference the great Italian classics. The service in the small dining area is well-coordinated. There is also a useful online service for pickup and delivery.

No. 2 Razza Pizza Artigianale

275-277 Grove Street, Jersey City

Razza website

The website also cites owner Dan Richer as a "pizza maker of the year" for 2023.

From the Top 50 Pizza list: Dan Richer is a visionary, at a young age he leaves Jersey City for Italy and falls in love with pizza and Italian cuisine. His pizzeria, Razza, quickly became a venue for quality, and today it is among the best pizzerias in the United States thanks to an always coherent project: the dough that comes with a very own identity, being very recognizable for the intensity of the taste, as well as for the selected and seasonal ingredients that are used for the toppings. You can only eat an excellent pizza here and if you decide to also try the meatballs, you will fall in love with it.

