NJ brewery secures top 10 spot in national rankings

In NJ, we’re pretty proud of our culinary scene. We know we have the best food in the northeast. But how many of us have ever considered our craft beer to be some of the finest in the country?

Like its food, NJ’s craft beer is now something to be very proud of. Our breweries are now garnering national attention. The arbiter of all things beer related, the app “Untappd” recently ranked the country’s breweries.

And one New Jersey brewery is making waves on a national level. The app known for beer ratings, recently ranked the top breweries By aggregating user ratings, the app creates an overall score for each brewery.

The list, using a weighted average formula, ranks breweries against each other based on their beers' ratings. To qualify, a brewery needs a minimum of 1,000 ratings and 5 beers in their lineup.

Surprisingly, Kane Brewing Company from Ocean, NJ, secured the 9th spot nationwide. The brewery, founded in 2011 by homebrewer Michael Kane, focuses on American and Belgian-style ales. Their locally brewed, unfiltered creations are produced in a custom-built brewhouse. You can find Kane's beers on draft at various New Jersey bars and restaurants.

Kane Brewing Company's acclaim is evident from its positive reviews across New Jersey. If you're a craft beer enthusiast, you’ve probably heard of them. If not, it’s time to become familiar with Kane.

Do a quick Google or Yelp search and you’ll see how much New Jerseyans are enamored with Kane Brewing Company. Their brewery gets amazing reviews from people all over NJ. If you’re a craft brew fan and haven’t tried Kane yet, what are you waiting for?

