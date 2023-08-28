Big Box Store Sorrow: Pharmacy Chain Closing Another NJ Location

Those living in one New Jersey community are dealing with the news that a local pharmacy will be closing for good later this week.

Get our free mobile app

According to a report, Rite Aid on Mountain Ave. in Hackettstown will be shutting down this Wednesday.

A spokesperson told Daily Voice,

Like all retail businesses, we regularly review each of our locations to ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers, communities and overall business. A decision to close a store is one we take very seriously...

Luckily for residents in this area, a number of other pharmacies are within minutes of that store.

Rite Aid on Mountain Ave. in Hackettstown NJ - Photo: Google Maps Rite Aid on Mountain Ave. in Hackettstown NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

For those wishing to stay with that particular chain, other Rite Aid stores can be found in Belvidere, Washington, Blairstown, and Newton.

Recent shoplifting incident

In searching for news about this particular store, one report of a shoplifting incident appeared.

From the Hackettstown Police Department,

On Sunday, May 21, 2023, at approximately 2:22 p.m., the Hackettstown Police responded to Rite Aid (203 Mountain Ave) in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Through an investigation it was determined that Eric A. Zeier, 55, of Hackettstown, NJ stole a can of Arizona Iced Tea for a total of $0.99. Zeier was charged with shoplifting and then released pending a court appearance.

While not exactly the crime of the century, a theft is still a theft.