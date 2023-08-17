NJ brewpub named one of the best in the country

New Jersey is home to about 20 brewpubs, and one of them is considered to be among the best in the country.

USA Today's 10Best has put a Garden State location at the No. 3 spot on its list of the greatest brewpubs in the U.S.

Brewpubs are different from the 140 or so breweries in the state. USA Today counts brewpubs as spots that "serve their own house beers — often alongside guest taps or cans — and a menu of tasty food options."

Nominees for the list are submitted by a panel of experts, and 10Best editors narrow the field to select the finalists. Then, readers vote for their favorite.

The No. 1 spot was awarded to Stronghouse Brew Pub in Telluride, Colorado. From the Earth Brewing Company, located in Georgia, earned the No. 2 spot. California and Michigan each have two brewpubs on the 10Best list.

Mudhen Brewing Company — Wildwood, New Jersey

Celebrating its five-year anniversary in 2023, Mudhen in Wildwood was placed in the No. 3 spot by USA Today.

The brewpub is located on Rio Grande Ave., the main road into and out of the island.

Quote from USA Today's 10Best:

Come hungry to this brewpub where a variety of beer-favorite foods like soft pretzels, chili, and nachos are listed alongside less traditional, but entirely tasty fare such as ahi tuna, piled-high salads, and even a crab cake sandwich. The draft selection changes daily, but beer enthusiasts can expect around a dozen of their favorite MudHen pours.

Here's a list of today's brews, and you can head to this page to check out Mudhen's food menu.

As of this writing, the ranking is front and center when you head to Mudhen's website. The No. 3 ranking is also included in the brewpub's cover photo on Facebook. Mudhen says "rumor has it" there's a celebratory brew in the works to mark the award.

USA Today's 10 best brewpubs

10. Puesto Mission Valley — San Diego, California

9. City Built Brewing — Grand Rapids, Michigan

8. North Park Beer Company — San Diego, California

7. Wayfinder Beer — Portland, Oregon

6. Smith & Lentz Brewing — Nashville, Tennessee

5. Salt Springs Brewery — Saline, Michigan

4. Zydeco Brew Works — Tampa, Florida

3. Mudhen Brewing Company — Wildwood, New Jersey

2. From the Earth Brewing Company, Roswell, Georgia

1. Stronghouse Brew Pub — Telluride, Colorado

