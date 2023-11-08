If you are anything like me, then you love your dogs like they're your kids.

My dogs are my fur babies and I love them more than I ever thought I would. I'd do anything to make sure they get the chance at the healthiest and happiest lives they could possibly live. That includes monitoring any updates about the food I feed them.

If you're currently feeding your fur babies the Blue Ridge raw dog food, you're the one I'm writing this for.

Stop feeding this stuff to your dogs!

More specifically, stop feeding your pups the Breeders Choice 2 lb chunk of raw dog food. According to the FDA, there has been a case of salmonella reported by this brand. A portion of the product went through a round of testing and came back positive.

Here's what all dog owners need to know:

Look at your packaging for the distribution information. The infected portion was distributed in mid to late August between the 9th and 25th. It Look for product code UPC 8 54298 00193 1. Anyone who purchased in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia is urged to check the packaging on the latest batch of product they've purchased.

Your dog might be completely fine. I know if it were my fur babies, I'd rather be safe than sorry. Luckily, there have been no illnesses reported due to salmonella, so that's a silver lining. Hopefully, no dog ate the contaminated pack.

Source: Newsweek.com

